Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies at 60: Punjab CM, Kapil Sharma, Gurdas Maan mourn death

Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander has died at the age of 60. Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and a host of celebrities from the music industry have mourned his demise. The singer, known for tracks such as “Sanu Ishq Barandi Chad Gayi” and “Ek Charkha Gali De Vich”, had tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohali.

The CM confirmed the news of Sardool’s death. “Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans,” he wrote. Former Punjab deputy chief minister Badal said he was “saddened to learn about the demise of legendary Punjabi playback singer Sardool Sikander. A huge loss to Punjabi movie & music Industry. Prayers for his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace!”

Son of tabla player Sagar Mastana, Sardool started his career in the early 80s. Belonging to the Patiala gharana of music, he produced over 25 albums in his almost 30 years. His 1991 album ‘Husna de Malko’ sold more than 5 million copies. He also worked in Punjabi films.

Comedian Kapil Sharma, singers Gurdas Mann, Daler Mehndi, Harshdeep Kaur and composer Vishal Dadlani also posted tributes on Twitter.

Bahut hi dukhad khabar… Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji.

Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family 🙏🏼#SardoolSikander #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/yCYmoYMxf9 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) February 24, 2021

I can’t believe #SardoolSikander -Saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. :( A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility & a wellspring of music. My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers @AlaapSikander & @SarangSikander1. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/ppTTUIAau8 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 24, 2021

Saddened by the demise of legendary Punjabi singer and music icon Sardool Sikander Ji. His death has left a big vacuum in Punjabi music industry and also in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/YrwtsHT0mN — Preneet Kaur (@preneet_kaur) February 24, 2021

बहुत ही दुखदायक ख़बर है,इनका गाना सुन के आम आदमी भी सुर में हो जाता था, मैं ख़ुशक़िस्मत हूँ कि पाजी मेरी बेटी की पहली लोहरी के मौक़े पर पहली बार हमारे घर आए, हम सब बहुत खुश थे, पर पता नहीं था की वो मुलाक़ात आख़िरी होगी, आप बहुत याद आएँगे पाजी, ईश्वर आपको अपने चरणों में जगह दें 🙏 https://t.co/q4xh5uavFe — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 24, 2021

Utth gaye gwandho yaar rabba hun ki kariye. Bulleh, Shah Inayat bajo rahe uraar na paar, Rabba hun ki kariye. Punjabi Maa boli da sureela gayak, mehfil di Jaan, yaaran da yaar, Sardool Sikander punjab diyan paak fizawan vich Geet banke goonjda rahega! 🙏🏽❤️ — Gurdas Maan (@gurdasmaan) February 24, 2021

Bade dukh Di khabar Sardool Sikandar saheb nahi rahe big loss our family and music Industry pic.twitter.com/px1AHOkJwG — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) February 24, 2021

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan tweeted, “This feels like a personal loss … Rest in Peace, Legend Sardool Sikander ji.” Daler Mehendi posted a photo on Twitter with a caption that read, “I am saddened by the news of Sardool Sikander ji’s death. It is a big loss to our family and music industry.”

Kapil Sharma shared a memory while mourning the loss of Sardool Sikander. The comedian-actor shared that Sikander visited his house on the occasion of his daughter’s first Lohri. “This is a very sad news. I was blessed that he visited my house for the first time on the occassion of my daughter’s first Lohri. Had no idea that it would be the last time. You will be remembered forever,” Kapil wrote.

Sikander is survived by wife Amar Noorie and children Sarang Sikander and Alaap Sikander.