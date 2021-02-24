scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Latest news

Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies at 60: Punjab CM, Kapil Sharma, Gurdas Maan mourn death

Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander has passed away at the age of 60. He is known for his songs such as "Sanu Ishq Barandi Chad Gayi" and "Ek Charkha Gali De Vich".

Written by A. Kameshwari |
Updated: February 24, 2021 2:30:45 pm
Sardool SikanderSardool Sikander passed away in Punjab on Wednesday. (Photo: Capt. Amarinder Singh/Twitter)

Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander has died at the age of 60. Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and a host of celebrities from the music industry have mourned his demise. The singer, known for tracks such as “Sanu Ishq Barandi Chad Gayi” and “Ek Charkha Gali De Vich”, had tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohali.

The CM confirmed the news of Sardool’s death. “Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans,” he wrote. Former Punjab deputy chief minister Badal said he was “saddened to learn about the demise of legendary Punjabi playback singer Sardool Sikander. A huge loss to Punjabi movie & music Industry. Prayers for his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace!”

Son of tabla player Sagar Mastana, Sardool started his career in the early 80s. Belonging to the Patiala gharana of music, he produced over 25 albums in his almost 30 years. His 1991 album ‘Husna de Malko’ sold more than 5 million copies. He also worked in Punjabi films.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Comedian Kapil Sharma, singers Gurdas Mann, Daler Mehndi, Harshdeep Kaur and composer Vishal Dadlani also posted tributes on Twitter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabh Gill (@prabhgillmusic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Babbal Rai (@babbalrai9)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hashmat Sultana (@urshashmatsultana)

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan tweeted, “This feels like a personal loss … Rest in Peace, Legend Sardool Sikander ji.” Daler Mehendi posted a photo on Twitter with a caption that read, “I am saddened by the news of Sardool Sikander ji’s death. It is a big loss to our family and music industry.”

Kapil Sharma shared a memory while mourning the loss of Sardool Sikander. The comedian-actor shared that Sikander visited his house on the occasion of his daughter’s first Lohri. “This is a very sad news. I was blessed that he visited my house for the first time on the occassion of my daughter’s first Lohri. Had no idea that it would be the last time. You will be remembered forever,” Kapil wrote.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sikander is survived by wife Amar Noorie and children Sarang Sikander and Alaap Sikander.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

pooja bhatt birthday family pics alia bhatt mahesh bhatt stepmother soni razdan
On Pooja Bhatt’s birthday, her 15 family photos with Alia, dad Mahesh

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement