Angamaly Diaries actor Sarath Chandran passes away at 37

Actor Sarath Chandran, 37, hailing from Kerala, passed away on Friday. He was known for appearing in films like Angamaly Diaries, Koode, Oru Mexican Aparatha, et al.

Sarath’s Angamaly Diaries co-actor Antony Varghese condoled the death of the young actor. He took to his social media accounts to share a few pictures of the late actor and wrote, “RIP Brother…. 😭 #Sarath.”

The cause of Sarath’s death is yet to be revealed.

The actor made his debut with the Malayalam film Aneesya.