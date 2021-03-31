Santhosh Ananddram: In Yuvarathnaa, Puneeth Rajkumar has lived his character

Director Santhosh Ananddram’s latest film Yuvarathnaa will open in cinemas worldwide in just a few hours. “I feel both pressure and excitement before the release of all my films,” he told indianexpress.com.

However, the feelings that he is going through on the account of Yuvarathnaa could be considerably intense, given the sheer size and scale of this film’s release. It is easily the biggest release in actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s career, spanning two decades.

Yuvarathnaa is dubbed in Telugu with the same name and the filmmakers are giving it a big launch in the Telugu states, courtesy Hombale Films. Buoyed by the country-wide success of their two-part crime drama, KGF, the producers of Hombale Films did an extensive promotional campaign in Karnataka and Telugu states to ensure the biggest opening for Yuvarathnaa.

Santhosh is eager to see the result of all the hard work that has gone into giving this film a wide release. “I am more excited to see how the people in the Telugu states will receive this film. I have a lot of expectations. I feel the sensibilities of the Kannada and Telugu audience are very similar,” added the filmmaker.

“Touring Telugu states and interacting with the media there was quite a new experience. People there (in the Telugu states) hosted us well. They were aware of Puneeth Rajkumar and his movies. It was a very interesting experience,” he added.

The trailer has promised us that Yuvarathnaa will offer everything that fans of Puneeth Rajkumar expect in his movies. While Raajakumara was a tear-jerker, Yuvarathnaa seems to be an out-and-out crowd-pleaser with fast-paced action sequences, bright dance numbers and non-stop flow of punchlines. “In Raajakumara he (Puneeth) played a subtle character. But, in this film, his character is very vibrant. Puneeth can adjust to the demands of any character. He is outstanding in this film. He did not merely act but he lived his character in this film,” the director said.

Yuvarathnaa revolves around the issues in the educational sector and it talks about the perils of making education an expensive affair for common people. “My life’s experiences were the real inspiration for this movie. All the things I have gone through when I was a student, the things I have read and seen, I have put everything in this film,” he explained.

Santhosh noted that the subject of the film is so universal that language will not be a barrier for the audience in other states to connect with the film. “The film deals with a very real issue. The chances are everyone would have experienced these problems at one point in their lives. And I think that will help the audience even in other parts of the country to connect with the film,” he signed off.

Yuvarathnaa also stars Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, Prakash Raj, Sai Kumar and others. It is due in cinemas this Thursday.