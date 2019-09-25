Sanjay Dutt starts shooting for Yash’s KGF Chapter 2

Director Prashanth Neel on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce the news of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt joining the regular shooting of KGF Chapter 2 in Hyderabad.

“Once a upon a time……. Adheera️ let’s see how this epic story ends #kgfchapter2 shoot at Hyderabad With @duttsanjay sir commences….(sic),” he captioned the photos.

Sanjay Dutt will play the main antagonist Adheera️ in the sequel to last year’s hit KGF Chapter 1. The two-part epic gangster drama traces the rise and rise of a roadside kid, who goes onto lord over the gold mines of Kolar in the 1980s. As the saying goes, save the best for the last, Prashanth kept the character of Adheera in the shadows to unleash him in the final chapter of his gangster saga.

The sequel will follow the power struggle between Rocky and Adheera, which the makers have described as “mother of all collisions.”

With @duttsanjay sir commences…. pic.twitter.com/IBErFdjWgl — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) September 25, 2019

Talking about his character in KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt had said, “The character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him. In KGF’s first chapter, Adheera comes only in the end, but in the second chapter, he has a very strong presence and getup. This is the character I was looking for, and it has come to me.”

KGF 2 will mark Dutt’s debut in the south Indian film industry.