Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Sanjay Dutt on working in south movies, KGF 2 and KD: ‘Bollywood should relearn heroism’

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt shared his admiration for south Indian movies during the teaser launch of KD.

sanjay duttSanjay Dutt in KGF 2.

It seems Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is likely to become a staple of movies made in south India. He has been roped in for the upcoming Kannada movie KD, which is based on real-life events that happened in the 1970s in Bengaluru.

The makers of KD arranged a big media event in Bengaluru on Thursday to unveil the teaser of the movie, which features Dhruva Sarja in the lead. Speaking at the event, Sanjay expressed his fondness for south Indian films. “I feel like I’m going to work in many south Indian movies,” he said.

The teaser of KD promised an ultra-violent movie inspired by the blood-soaked history of Bengaluru’s underworld. The teaser of the Prem directorial had a generous dose of over-the-top heroism, which Sanjay Dutt felt Bollywood was fast forgetting.

“I have done KGF 2 and Rajamouli sir is also a good friend of mine. I can see so much passion, love and energy in the movies made in the south. And the Southern movies also have heroism and I think it’s something Bollywood has to relearn. We should not forget our roots,” he said.

“For me, it was absolutely a pleasure to work in KGF with Prashanth Neel and Hombale and Yash. And now I’m looking forward to working with Dhruv and Prem sir. We will make a rocking film again,” he added.

Rumors have it that Sanjay Dutt has also been roped in for Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film, which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The project is still in the post-production stage and the makers have not announced the details of the cast yet.

