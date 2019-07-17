Sanjay Dutt on Baba: I am happy we are associated with a good film

Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt recently released the trailer of their maiden Marathi production venture Baba, directed by Raj R Gupta.

Talking about backing a Marathi film, Sanjay Dutt said, “We want to do all kinds of cinema. We are not restricting ourselves to only content-driven films. We understand content is very important but entertainment is also important.”

Sanjay added, “The credit for this film goes to the team of Baba. I liked the subject and felt I should make it. The main pillar of strength in my life and in the film is also the same (referring to his father Sunil Dutt). A father is a very important person in a kid’s life. I am happy we are associated with a good film.”

Maanayata Dutt also shared her experience of being a film producer for the first time. She said, “This is my first experience as a producer on any movie. I can’t speak Marathi very well, but I will produce Marathi films. Production of this film has been a very gratifying experience. I am very happy that we chose to produce a Marathi film because regional cinema is high on content and the audience is also very receptive. It is a small film and I think Marathi films showcase simplicity very well. I am very glad that I am associated with this project.”

Sanjay Dutt was also asked what kind of roles he would like to play at his age. He said, “I can’t dance around trees and with girls. I would like to do some great characters like how Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington do. I would like to do that kind of characters. It has been a long journey from Rocky till now and I learnt a lot as I have worked with a lot of big people.”

The actor also did not rule out working in Marathi films. He said, “I would love to work in Marathi cinema if a director offers me a good role.”

Baba marks the debut of Deepak Dobriyal in Marathi cinema. He plays a father to a child with special needs. The film is scheduled to release on August 2, 2019.