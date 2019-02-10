Sanjay Dutt offered a role in KGF 2, says Yash

Following the success of KGF: Chapter 1, reports have now emerged that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has almost given his nod to play the role of main antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2. Kannada star Yash has confirmed the news that the makers of the film have approached Sanjay Dutt with the role.

“We had offered him Chapter one, which he did not accept perhaps for reasons of date availability. But yes, we have offered him Chapter 2 of KGF”, Yash told The Asian Age.

If Sanjay Dutt accepts the offer, the film will mark his entry into the south Indian film industry. Yash, who was previously an unknown face outside of the Kannada film industry, has achieved widespread fame thanks to the success of the film. KGF was released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam simultaneously.

The film traces the rags to riches journey of Rocky (Yash) and his quest for power in the Kolar Gold Fields of Karnataka. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie collected over Rs 200 crore, despite facing competition from SRK starrer Zero, therefore earning the distinction of being the highest grossing Kannada film of all time. The movie was recently released on streaming website Amazon Prime as well.

The makers have started the pre-production work of KGF 2 and will start filming soon.