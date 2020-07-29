KGF 2: Sanjay Dut’s Adheera look is borrowed from Vikings

Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2. Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2.

The look of Sanjay Dutt’s character Adheera in upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2 was released on Wednesday. The poster was revealed on the occasion of the actor’s 61st birthday.

Dutt’s character is styled like a warrior character from the series Vikings. “It’s been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift,” tweeted the actor, while sharing the new poster.

Sanjay Dutt’s towering physique and resting mean face makes him the perfect choice to play the villain in KGF Chapter 2. In KGF, director Prashanth Neel ensured that Adheera remained a mystery, with hints dropped about his massive stomach for power and violence. Even though Adheera is preset as a cruel master, he comes across as a man of his words and a loyal brother. In KGF Chapter 1, Adheera’s elder brother Suryavardhan hands over the reins of the gold mines of Kolar to his son Garuda, assuming that Adheera can’t handle political challenges. Adheera respects his brother’s choice and excuses himself from the power struggle. But, he vows that he will return and take over the gold mines if something should happen to Garuda.

And that is what exactly happens by the end of KGF. Rocky kills Garuda amid a lot of fanfare and that creates a power vacuum in Kolar. While there are multiple players bidding for control of the gold mines, the actual power struggle will be between Adheera and Rocky.

It is worth noting that Sanjay Dutt has earlier played a similar role as drug lord Kancha Cheena in Agneepath and that became an iconic villain role of Hindi cinema.

However, Dutt is quite upbeat about KGF 2.

“The character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him,” Sanjay Dutt had said earlier.

The production of KGF Chapter 2 was stopped due to the outbreak of coronavirus. And it has subsequently affected the original release date, which was October 23, 2020

