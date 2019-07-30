Sanjay Dutt on KGF 2: Adheera is as powerful as Thanos

Actor Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen as the main antagonist Adheera in the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2. An illustrated poster revealing the look of his character was recently released.

Sanjay Dutt spoke about his character in the film during a recent press meet in Mumbai and said, “The character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him. In KGF’s first chapter, Adheera comes only in the end, but in the second chapter, he has a very strong presence and getup. This is the character I was looking for, and it has come to me.”

KGF Chapter 2 will mark Dutt’s debut in the south Indian film industry. The Kannada film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam and will be released simultaneously.

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is co-producing the film under his banner, Excel Entertainment. “I remember, as a kid, watching him shoot for his debut film ‘Rocky’ on bandstand and all these years later we’re finally collaborating on something special. Here’s presenting @duttsanjay as Adheera from #KGFChapter2,” he tweeted while unveiling the character poster of Dutt.

Dutt’s daunting physical presence would be the right choice to rival the towering onscreen persona of Yash, who is playing the protagonist in the gangster film. Adheera remained a mystery character in KGF Chapter 1 that released last year. In the sequel, it is clear he will be at the centre of the film.

The KGF franchise is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. It is a crime saga that revolves around a power struggle between criminals who aspire to control the gold mines of Kolar in the 1980s Karnataka.