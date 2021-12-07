Sanjay Dutt completes dubbing for KGF 2, see photos

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has completed dubbing for his role Adheera in the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2. He took to Twitter to share some photos from his dubbing sessions with director Prashanth Neel. “Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theaters near you on 14th April 2022!,” the 62-year-old star tweeted on Tuesday.

Prashanth had introduced the audience to Adheera as this powerful villain, who stays away from fighting for the control of Kolar gold mines due to his promise to his elder brother. However, the director had kept the character in the shadows as he seemed to have had bigger plans for Adheera in the second part. In KGF: Chapter 1, Yash’s Rocky kills Adheera’s nephew Garuda Adheera to claim the gold mines.

At the end of the first film, we see that there are multiple players who are bidding to win control over the land of gold. But, the fight between Adheera and Rocky will be the mother of all clashes in KGF Chapter 2.

Sanjay Dutt believes that Adheera is as powerful as supervillain Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

KGF Chapter 2 was supposed to release on July 16 this year. However, it was postponed owing to the second wave of coronavirus. The film is now set to open in cinemas on April 14 next year.

Besides Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon are the new additions to the star cast. The original Kannada film will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.