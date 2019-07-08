Sanjay Dutt unveils teaser of his Marathi production venture Baba

Sanjay Dutt recently unveiled the teaser of his upcoming production venture Baba. The Marathi film is bankrolled by Sanjay S Dutt Productions and Blue Mustang Creations.

Advertising

Directed by Raj R Gupta, Baba marks the Marathi debut of Bollywood actor Deepak Dobriyal. The movie also stars Nandita Patkar, Aryan Meghji, Chittranjan Giri, Spruha Joshi and Abhijeet Khandkekar.

The teaser is filled with a child’s innocence. The film seems to revolve around a young boy (Aryan) who is unable to speak, and yet finds pleasure in the small things. Baba is slated to release on August 2, 2019.

Talking about the film, director Raj R Gupta said, “I truly believe emotions have no language and this has been beautifully conveyed by the actors in our film. It is a bittersweet tale of how a family pursues happiness over everything.”

Advertising

Ashok Subhedar of Blue Mustang Creations remarked, “This is a story that will resonate with every age group due to its simplicity and innocence.”

Sanjay Dutt had made the announcement of his first Marathi production venture Baba on Twitter. He tweeted, “Dedicating our first Marathi Film BABA to the Person who remained Steadfast in my life through everything ! Love you Dad.”

Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt had posted on Twitter, “Dedicating our first Marathi Film BABA to the one and Only Sunil Dutt Sahab, whose rock solid support always enhanced our Confidence!”