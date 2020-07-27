KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera look to be revealed on this date

Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2.

The look of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt from upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 will be unveiled on Wednesday at 10 am, announced the makers on Monday.

The first chapter ended with Yash’s Rocky killing his rival Garuda, who controlled the gold mines of Kolar with slavery and savagery. And the death of Garuda freed his uncle Adheera from the promise that he made to his elder brother. Adheera had promised that he won’t try to take over the gold mines as long as Garuda was alive.

In the second part of KGF, we will see Adheera and Rocky engaging in a power struggle over the gold mines.

The story of KGF is set in the backdrop of 1980s India. And it follows the journey of an orphan boy in the quest for power and wealth. The first part of the two-part mob drama, KGF, was released in 2018 and became a huge hit at the box office.

The success of KGF helped director Prashanth Neel to rope in Sanjay Dutt and scale up the project. The director had kept the character of Adheera in the dark throughout KGF.

“The character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him. In KGF’s first chapter, Adheera comes only in the end, but in the second chapter, he has a very strong presence and getup. This is the character I was looking for, and it has come to me,” Sanjay Dutt had said earlier.

The production of KGF Chapter 2 was stopped due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. And it has subsequently affected the original release date, which was October 23, 2020.

