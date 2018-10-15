Kannada actor Sangeetha Bhat says she was abused at 15

Sangeetha Bhat is the first Kannada actor to publicly recount her stories in the wake of #MeToo movement.

Kannada actor Sangeetha Bhat recounted her experience of sexual harassment that she faced at the hands of some filmmakers during her teenage years. Without taking names, Sangeetha revealed that she was just 15 when she was subjected to sexual abuse by a casting director.

Sangeetha has mentioned several instances of her ordeal in a three-page-long statement that she shared on her social media handles on Sunday. She alleges that popular directors, stars, comedians and hairdressers have repeatedly violated her personal space and tarnished her reputation in the industry.

Her suffering came to a point where she decided to quit acting for good. “Hello everyone…i have been wanting to share with you all from a few months,…that i am no longer in the film industry (for good) been undergoing a lot of trauma since the time i stepped foot in this industry…many told me not to share my story but i didn’t want my struggle, my pain to go unnoticed, I request you all to read the attached post’s being human and not by judging or assuming different stories. I have tried my best to put my story in a summary of three pages(which was a challenge)(sic),” she tweeted, along with the detailed statement of her ‘dark’ experiences.

Sangeetha is the first Kannada film actor to publicly recount her stories in the wake of #MeToo movement. “These posts are not posted to attain any attention from media etc. These are my experiences which haunts me every minute of my life. i have gathered too much courage to write this,which i know,comes with a lot of risk (sic),” she said in a tweet.

2-These posts are not posted to attain any attention from media etc.These are my experiences which haunts me every minute of my life.i have gathered too much courage to write this,which i know,comes with a lot of risk.please read page 1,2,3 to know more, #metoo #badexperiences pic.twitter.com/gMoyxF0cwv — sangeetha bhat (@sangeetha_bhat) October 14, 2018

Sangeetha Bhat has refused to discuss her traumatic experiences with the media in the future.

