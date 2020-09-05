Samyuktha Hegde shares ordeal of being abused while working out

Samyuktha Hegde shared how a woman accused her and her friends of indecent behaviour while working out in a park.(Photo: Samyuktha Hegde/Instagram)

Actor Samyuktha Hegde released a video on social media where she claims how she and her three friends were abused and assaulted by a woman while they were working out in a park in Bengaluru. In the video, Samyuktha also shared how several men in the park joined the woman and hurled abuses at her.

“It so happened that we were three girls working out and doing hoola-hoops when an elderly woman came and attacked us. She said we are doing cabaret dancing and even hit one of my friends,” Samyuktha shared in the video where she looks visibly shaken by the incident.

The actor recorded the entire incident on her phone and even went live on Instagram to share her side of the story. She shared how the woman accused her and her friends of indecent behaviour, of “stripping in the public” and commented on their clothes as they worked out in their sportswear. Samyuktha added, “They tried to hit us, defame us and now we are being asked to apologise and leave instead of creating a scene here.”

“We have the video of the woman hitting us and we are showing it to the cops, and the cops are supporting her only,” the actor shared her ordeal. A few people present at the scene joined her Instagram live to say how “the girls didn’t do anything inappropriate.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Samyuktha wrote, “this is wrong.”

