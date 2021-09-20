Samantha Akkineni shuts down questions on Naga Chaitanya, tells reporter: ‘Don’t you have any sense?’

Actors Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce rumours have left fans rather anxious. While the couple remains tight-lipped about the status of their relationship, Samantha recently snapped at a reporter for asking her about it. The actor was leaving Tirumala temple after seeking blessings when a reporter asked about her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

Snapping at the person, she said, “I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense?” while pointing at her head. The speculation about their divorce began after Samantha dropped the name Akkineni from her social media accounts. This move was noticed by many and led to rumours of trouble in paradise for the couple, who are adored by their fans.

However, recently, the two indulged in a Twitter exchange, where Samantha cheered on Naga Chaitanya for his film, Love Story. Samantha called Love Story a “winner,” in response to which Chaitanya wrote, “Thanks Sam.” As soon as Chay replied, fans celebrated as they took the couple’s gesture for each other as their way to put divorce rumours to rest. Samantha even wished father-in-law Nagarjuna on his birthday, with a warm tweet.

Samantha and Chaitanya, famously called ChaySam by their fans, got married in 2017 in a lavish yet private wedding. As soon as she dropped the last name, the actor was heavily trolled on the social media platforms. Samantha doesn’t let herself be hassled by trolls, as she told The Film Companion. She said, “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well,” she said.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in The Family Man Season 2, which featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. She played the role of the antagonist Rajji, and received much praise for the portrayal of her character.