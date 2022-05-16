Salman Khan is ‘spellbound’ by Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona, to present the film in Hindi

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday announced that he will be presenting the Hindi version of the upcoming Kannada movie Vikrant Rona. Starring Kannada superstar Sudeep in the lead role, it is one of the most awaited movies in the south this year.

“I am still spell bound by the visuals brother @KicchaSudeep Happy to present the Hindi version of #VikrantRona the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema,” Salman tweeted while announcing his association with the movie.

“Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan sir.. This alliance brings the team utmost joy and encouragement,” Sudeep said in response to Salman’s tweet.

It’s noteworthy that Sudeep had played the main villain in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3, which was helmed by Prabhudheva.

Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona will release in 3D. The film went into production in August 2020 at a studio in Hyderabad. The director shot the film entirely in a studio and had to use loads of computer-generated imagery to compensate for the lack of real locations.

Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will be released in English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on July 28.