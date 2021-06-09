Salaar makers set up two oxygen plants, 20 oxygen bed facility in Mandya

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
June 9, 2021 12:16:41 am
Production house Hombale Films is doing their bit amid the pandemic. They recently set up two oxygen plants and a 20 oxygen bed facility in Mandya, Karnataka at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.
Hombale Films has also made a contribution of Rs 35 lakh towards members of Telugu Film Chamber.
On the work front, the production house is presently bankrolling two mega projects – KGF: Chapter 2 and Salaar with Yash and Prabhas, respectively.
While KGF 2 is ready for release, Salaar has completed only 10 days of shoot so far.
