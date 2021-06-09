Salaar makers set up two oxygen plants, 20 oxygen bed facility in Mandya

From left, Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas during the launch event of Salaar. (Photo: PR Handout)

Production house Hombale Films is doing their bit amid the pandemic. They recently set up two oxygen plants and a 20 oxygen bed facility in Mandya, Karnataka at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

Hombale Films has also made a contribution of Rs 35 lakh towards members of Telugu Film Chamber.

On the work front, the production house is presently bankrolling two mega projects – KGF: Chapter 2 and Salaar with Yash and Prabhas, respectively.

While KGF 2 is ready for release, Salaar has completed only 10 days of shoot so far.