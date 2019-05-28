Toggle Menu
Sairat actor Rinku Rajguru clears class 12 with 82%https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/regional/sairat-actor-rinku-rajguru-class-12-result-5752938/

Sairat actor Rinku Rajguru clears class 12 with 82%

Sairat fame actor Rinku Rajguru on Tuesday cleared class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra board.

Sairat actress Rinku Rajguru clears class 12 with 82%
Rinku Rajguru was last seen in Marathi movie Kagar. (Photo: Rinku Rajguru/Instagram)

Sairat fame actor Prerana alias Rinku Rajguru on Tuesday cleared class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra board by scoring 82 per cent marks in the Arts stream.

The actor scored 533 marks out of total 650, her father Mahadev Rajguru told PTI from Solapur.

Rinku Rajguru had appeared for the exam, held in February-March this year, at a centre in her native Solapur district.

Rinku had scored 66 per cent marks in class 10.

The National Award-winning actor’s second Marathi movie Kagar was released in February.

Advertising

Her father said Rinku Rajguru was currently shooting in Belgaum in neighbouring Karnataka.

Also read | Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC 12th result 2019 available now at websites, pass percentage drops by 2.53%

When asked about her future education, Mahadev said his daughter would complete her graduation while working in movies.

Sairat, directed by Nagraj Manjule, tells the story of two young college students from different castes who fall in love, sparking conflict between their families.

The film was a huge success at the box office. It became the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amitabh Bachchan remembers Veeru Devgan: He would greet me in the typical Punjabi style
2 Ridley Scott confirms another Alien prequel
3 Karan Oberoi moves Bombay High Court for bail in rape case