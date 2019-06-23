Sagarika Ghatge celebrates ‘power of womanhood’ with Marathi sports drama Monsoon Football

Actor Sagarika Ghatge is back to donning a sportswoman avatar. This time, she will be seen playing football, for her next Marathi film Monsoon Football, directed by Milind Ukey.

Sagarika made her debut in films with Chak De! India (2007). She first appeared in a Marathi film in 2013, with Premachi Goshta opposite Atul Kulkarni.

Sagarika has finished shooting for the Milind Ukey film, and on Saturday evening, she shared the first poster of the film on Instagram, saying, “Let’s celebrate the power of womanhood with the poster of my Marathi film Monsoon Football. Let’s get together and also cheer the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup teams and watch them play.”

In this poster, Sagarika is seen standing on a football field wearing a green saree along with sports shoes.

Monsoon Football is about a group of housewives who come together to make a football team. Through this team they empower each other.

When Sagarika had confirmed the news of appearing in this film, she had said that after Chak De! India, she has always been associated with sports films and it was nice to do it once again, as she had grown up playing a lot of sports.

The film is scheduled to release in December this year.