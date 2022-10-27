scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Rubina Bajwa marries Gurbaksh Chahal in Anand Karaj ceremony, watch

Actor Rubina Bajwa tied the knot with Gurbaksh Chahal on October 26. Photos from their Anand Karaj ceremony are now doing the rounds.

Rubina BajwaRubina Bajwa marries Gurbaksh Chahal (Photo: Instagram/ Gurbaksh Chahal)

Canadian actor Rubina Bajwa tied the knot with entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal in a private and intimate ceremony in Mexico. The celebrations began on October 22 and culminated on October 26 with the Anand Karaj ceremony. Rubina looked radiant in a red sharara with matching bangles and gold jewellery, while Gurbaksh sported an all-white look with a red shawl.

Gurbaksh posted the highlights of the wedding on his social media handle with the caption, “Some sneak peeks from our #AnandKaraj wedding ceremony earlier this morning with my beautiful bride @rubina.bajwa.”

Also Read |Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s old photo with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak resurfaces. See here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal)

Fans flooded the post with wishes. One wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations and blessings for you both for a meaningful love life ahead.” Another added, “Beautiful !! Congratulations brother.” A third added, “Congratulations to you both, such a beautiful precious time.”

Rubina’s sister, actor Neeru Bajwa also shared a reel and wrote, “Love you, baby girl.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa)

Neeru had also shared another photo of Gurbaksh getting ready for the wedding. She wrote, “My brother❤️ we are so proud of you @gchahal …. Beautiful day… it actually feels like we truly are a family🙏🏼.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All

Rubina Bajwa and Gurbaksh Chahal have been in a relationship for several years. In 2019, she had told ET, “I’ll be completely honest. I read an article about how Nick Jonas DM Priyanka on Twitter. Gurbaksh has been my crush since I can remember. So I followed my heart and messaged him and we talked for some time over a period of 2 months. He had come to India for work we met and we hit it off. So I followed my heart and messaged him and we talked for some time over a period of 2 months. He had come to India for work we met and we hit it off.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 05:24:45 pm
Next Story

UPSC Essentials: Reports and data on you tips — UNICEF’s ‘The coldest year of the rest of their lives’ report

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhai Dooj special: Salman Khan’s shirtless picture to Kartik Aaryan’s photo with his sister
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement