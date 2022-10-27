Rubina Bajwa marries Gurbaksh Chahal in Anand Karaj ceremony, watch

Canadian actor Rubina Bajwa tied the knot with entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal in a private and intimate ceremony in Mexico. The celebrations began on October 22 and culminated on October 26 with the Anand Karaj ceremony. Rubina looked radiant in a red sharara with matching bangles and gold jewellery, while Gurbaksh sported an all-white look with a red shawl.

Gurbaksh posted the highlights of the wedding on his social media handle with the caption, “Some sneak peeks from our #AnandKaraj wedding ceremony earlier this morning with my beautiful bride @rubina.bajwa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal)

Fans flooded the post with wishes. One wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations and blessings for you both for a meaningful love life ahead.” Another added, “Beautiful !! Congratulations brother.” A third added, “Congratulations to you both, such a beautiful precious time.”

Rubina’s sister, actor Neeru Bajwa also shared a reel and wrote, “Love you, baby girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa)

Neeru had also shared another photo of Gurbaksh getting ready for the wedding. She wrote, “My brother❤️ we are so proud of you @gchahal …. Beautiful day… it actually feels like we truly are a family🙏🏼.”

Rubina Bajwa and Gurbaksh Chahal have been in a relationship for several years. In 2019, she had told ET, “I’ll be completely honest. I read an article about how Nick Jonas DM Priyanka on Twitter. Gurbaksh has been my crush since I can remember. So I followed my heart and messaged him and we talked for some time over a period of 2 months. He had come to India for work we met and we hit it off. So I followed my heart and messaged him and we talked for some time over a period of 2 months. He had come to India for work we met and we hit it off.”