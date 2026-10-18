Rejected by actors, Rs 2.5 cr Premada Ooralli makes 30x returns after street promotions

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Following the success of Hanuman Ansh, another small-budget film, Premada Oorali has made headlines by grossing over 30 times its reported production budget of Rs 2.5 crore, within just 24 days of release. In a recent interview, director Manoj Kumar, lead actor Shreeraam and producer Mamatha Devendra M recalled how the project remained stalled for two years after several actors and producers turned it down. They also opened up about their unconventional promotional strategy.
During a conversation with Galatta Plus, the host asked the trio about facing budget issues even during the promotions of the film. “It’s not just about money. We promoted in a very intelligent and innocent way, because we wanted to approach everyone. The public felt how cute these people are, and how warmly they are welcoming us to watch their film,” Shreeraam replied.
The actor continued, “Our producer had gotten an invitation card printed, and we went on the streets to distribute it to people. We requested everyone to watch it in theatres. We went to bus stands, temples, metro stations, inside trains, and many other locations.”
Producer Mamatha Devendra M further added that the film’s director Manoj Kumar wanted a personal touch, even in the promotions of Premada Oorali. “That was our director’s pure intention, that we should approach the audience like our relatives. The invitation also said, ‘We invite you to our land of love, from your land of love,'” he shared.
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Manoj also recalled how he wanted to make a commercial film, but most heroes and producers weren’t trusting him before Mamatha entered the picture. “I had a story, but I didn’t want it to make an art film. I knew that if I were getting awards, the industry would label me as an art director. That actually blocked me from doing a movie for 2-3 years. I approached a lot of producers and heroes,” he revealed.
“They were confused if I’ll be able to handle a commercial movie, because they were investing a lot of money. I was almost depressed. One day, he (producer Mamatha Devendra M) told me that he’s not able to see me like this. He then suggested that he will produce the movie, and asked us to start shooting immediately,” the director concluded.
Premada Oorali box office collection
Premada Oorali opened at just Rs 9 lakh on September 25. However, the box office collections started picking pace in the second week. After over three weeks of release, the film’s collections have now reached Rs 75.72 crore net in India.
Besides Shreeraam, the movie stars Rangayana Raghu, Shreeraam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, Ramika Shivu, Govinde Gowda, Abhishek Kalmani, and Abhi Mahesh.