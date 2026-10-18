Rejected by actors, Rs 2.5 cr Premada Ooralli makes 30x returns after street promotions

Following the success of Hanuman Ansh, another small-budget film, Premada Oorali has made headlines by grossing over 30 times its reported production budget of Rs 2.5 crore, within just 24 days of release. In a recent interview, director Manoj Kumar, lead actor Shreeraam and producer Mamatha Devendra M recalled how the project remained stalled for two years after several actors and producers turned it down. They also opened up about their unconventional promotional strategy.

During a conversation with Galatta Plus, the host asked the trio about facing budget issues even during the promotions of the film. “It’s not just about money. We promoted in a very intelligent and innocent way, because we wanted to approach everyone. The public felt how cute these people are, and how warmly they are welcoming us to watch their film,” Shreeraam replied.