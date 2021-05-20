RRR: Jr NTR’s birthday gift to fans is intense new look as Komaram Bheem, see photo

On Jr NTR’s birthday SS Rajamouli revealed RRR poster that teases his look as Komaram Bheem. (Photo: SS Rajamouli/Twitter)

On Jr NTR’s birthday on Thursday, his new poster from the SS Rajamouli’s film RRR, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, has been revealed. Tarak plays tribal leader Komaram Bheem in the film which also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Sharing the poster, Rajamouli wrote, “My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Water wave. Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.”

In 2020, RRR makers had revealed Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s first look from the film. While the highlight of the character reveal was Tarak’s muscular transformation, it also led to a controversy as Komaram Bheem was shown sporting a skull cap.

Earlier, while informing the fans about poster reveal, the handle had asked fans to ‘stay home, stay safe and not to come out to celebrate!’. Jr NTR has also requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday given the serious Covid-19 situation in India. The actor had said in a statement that our country was at war with the coronavirus and this was no time to celebrate.

“In these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules. Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebrations. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need,” he wrote.

RRR is a fictional story inspired by the lives of tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The Telugu film, said to have cost about Rs 300 crore, is set in British India. The film will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages on October 13. The makers have ruled out a release of the film on OTT, arguing that its larger-than-life canvas demands a big screen experience.