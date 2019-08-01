Rohini Hattangadi on Once More: This is going to be one of its kind film in Marathi cinema

Veteran actor Rohini Hattangadi will be next seen in Once More, a Marathi movie releasing today. She is a National School of Drama alumna and is the only Indian actress to have won a BAFTA award for her role of Kasturba Gandhi in the film Gandhi (1982).

Advertising

Now at 68, Rohini is still up for challenges. She will be seen playing two different characters in this film, one of a grandfather and another of a queen. Here Rohini talks about why she chose to be a part of this movie and how prosthetics is a totally a new ballgame for her.

Q) Why did you choose to be a part of Once More?

Initially when I was offered the film, I thought yeah sure I would like to do it as I have to play the queen. But when I was told that I am playing the ‘ajobaa’ (grandfather) too, I took a few minutes for that idea to sink in. Just because the director had so much confidence in me, I felt like taking it up. So, when I was told that I have to play two roles in this film, I took it up as a challenge. Both these roles were different and interestingly they weren’t double roles. I am playing a man and a woman, and it is not like a woman is dressed as a man in the movie, the character is that of a man’s. So I wanted to take it up and see how it goes.

Q) What all went into preparing for these roles?

Advertising

If today I am able to play these two roles, it is because my director helped me a lot. So much prosthetics and make-up has gone into it, and that’s how I could play my role convincingly. I would take at least four hours to get ready. Every time I saw myself in the mirror after the make-up, I couldn’t believe it was me, I felt like a completely different person.

Q) What about these two roles did you enjoy doing the most?

Ajobaa’s character is more fun in this movie, I was very relaxed, I didn’t feel like myself at all, so I could live his life freely. He is always in his zone, the dialogue was light too.

While playing the ‘maharaani’ (queen) I had to be prim and proper. I was made to look taller, the headgear that I wore was also six inches high, that way this character had a command. I have played queens on screen in the past, I once portrayed the character of Sulatana Razia, so playing this role was neither difficult, nor did I have to put in extra effort. But I really wanted to make sure that the ajobaa that I play, he shouldn’t look like a woman, shouldn’t have any of my feminine traits.

Q) What according to you is the highlight of the film?

Once More is a comedy for sure, but it also makes us introspect. There are so many situations in life where we don’t think when we behave in a certain way, but then there are times that a certain thing happens to you and you realise that maybe this is happening to you because you had behaved in a certain way in the past. This thought at times is self liberating, according to me. That is Once More for me, it is a second chance we get in life, to understand the surroundings and worldly happenings. It is this moment that we should take the opportunity to better ourselves for our future actions.

This is going to be one of its kind film in Marathi cinema, we haven’t really tried doing something like this before, I would say. It is at least my first time to be a part of a movie with this kind of VFX, and it is such a big budgeted film.