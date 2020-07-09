Filmmaker Rockline Venkatesh hospitalised

While Rockline Venkatesh’s illness is suspected to be a case of COVID-19, there is no official confirmation on the same. While Rockline Venkatesh’s illness is suspected to be a case of COVID-19, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Kannada filmmaker Rockline Venkatesh has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he recently complained of shortness of breath. His son Abhilash, who is a doctor by profession, is overseeing his treatment.

While Venkatesh’s illness is suspected to be a case of COVID-19, there is no official confirmation on the same.

It is worth noting that Rockline Venkatesh recently came in contact with actor-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh, who recently tested positive for coronavirus. Venkatesh and Sumalatha recently met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa regarding the construction of a memorial for late matinee idol Ambareesh.

Sumalatha, however, was placed under home treatment as her symptoms were not serious.

Rockline Venkatesh is known for bankrolling big-budget movies like Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Rajinikanth’s Lingaa and more. He has also acted in many Kannada and Tamil movies.

