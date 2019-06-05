Roberrt poster: Darshan’s film looks like a stylish actioner

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa on Wednesday unveiled the poster of his upcoming film Roberrt coinciding with the celebration of Eid festival.

Advertising

“Here he comes … #Roberrt Theme poster to show A glimpse of what’s in the movie. Need all ur support n blessings as always (sic),” tweeted director Tharun Sudhir, while sharing the poster.

The poster suggests that Roberrt is an out-and-out stylish action film. Sporting a full-leather costume, Darshan can be seen sitting on a motorbike, facing a slew of cars, trucks and bikes racing towards him.

Here he comes 😍… #Roberrt

Theme poster to show A glimpse of what’s in the movie. Need all ur support n blessings as always.#RoberrtThemePoster #EidMubarak @UmapathyFilms @umap30071 https://t.co/5tFhMwuK4u — Tharun Sudhir (@TharunSudhir) June 5, 2019

Darshan announced this film last Christmas and he also shared a creative poster of the film leaving everyone confused. The poster featured a painting of Lord Hanuman carrying Lord Rama on his shoulder. The correlation between the title and the poster in question is still not clear.

Roberrt went on the floors in May and the shooting is going on at a steady pace. The big-budget film, which is bankrolled by Umapathy Films, also stars Jagapati Babu, who is said to be playing the main antagonist.

Darshan was last seen in Yajamana. Jointly directed by V. Harikrishna and Pon Kumaran, the film emerged a hit at the box office.