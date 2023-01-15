scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut Ved becomes second-highest Marathi grosser after Sairat, mints Rs 44.92 crore

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dehmukh's Marathi film Ved is now inching closer to the Rs 50 crore milestone.

ved marathi movieVed marks the directorial debut of Riteish Deshmukh.
Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut, Marathi film Ved, has become the second highest grossing Marathi film after Sairat. The film, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh, has collected Rs. 44.92 crore at the box office. According to reports, the film was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#Marathi film #Ved is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSING #Marathi film, after #Sairat… As expected, biz doubles on [third] Sat [vis-à-vis Fri], expect big gains on Sun again… This one refuses to SLOW DOWN… [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.72 cr. Total: ₹ 44.92 cr.”

Taking to Instagram, Riteish wrote a few days ago, “To hit the highest single day collection ever for a Marathi film on the 10th day feels like a dream. We thank the audience from the bottom of our hearts for showering so much love on Ved.”

Genelia, who returned to the silver-screen after 10 years, thanked Riteish and said in an interview with PTI, “The 10-year break gave me a chance to do other things in life, be a homemaker, to have children with my husband. Today, I feel nothing was designed or planned. But when I look at it, it’s also a homemaker’s character, and I think it helped. Honestly, I’d have taken a lot more time if it wasn’t for Riteish. He said that ‘Now it’s time to get back to doing what you’re good at and what you like doing.’”

Ved released on December 30 and Salman Khan also features in one of the songs. For his Marathi film Lai Bhaari, Riteish previously received the National Award in the Special Jury category.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 16:02 IST
