Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

‘Feels like a dream’: Riteish Deshmukh on cloud nine after Ved box office record

Ved's business on the second Sunday (January 8) was Rs 5.7 crore, higher than Nagraj Manjule's Sairat's highest single-day performance, which was Rs 4.61 crore.

ved marathi movieVed marks the directorial debut of Riteish Deshmukh.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut Ved continues to have a great run in the third week with the film raking in Rs 5.7 crore on the second Sunday (January 8), which is being dubbed as the highest-ever single-day collection for a Marathi film.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, as on Tuesday, the film grossed Rs 35.77 crore at the box office. Its performance during the second weekend (Rs 12.75 crore) was higher than the first week’s Rs 10 crore.

Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D’Souza, who also stars in the film, are loving every bit of their success.

 

“To hit the highest single day collection ever for a Marathi film on the 10th day feels like a dream. We thank the audience from the bottom of our hearts for showering so much love on Ved,” Deshmukh posted on Instagram.

As per trade websites, which provide an approximate number of the box office collections made by films, Ved’s business on the second Sunday (Rs 5.7 crore) was higher than Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat’s highest single-day performance which was Rs 4.61 crore.

Also Read |Pathaan trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘vanvaas’ is over as his new mission to save Bharat Mata begins

With generally positive reviews, Ved is likely to continue its good run through this week. The Marathi film industry has seen a string of historical films in recent months and Ved seems to be serving as a much-needed change for film buffs.

Ved stars Ritesh, Genelia, and Jiya Shankar in the lead roles. The star couple had roped in big names from the Hindi film industry to promote the film, which also features Salman Khan in a song that has become popular on social media.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 16:53 IST
