scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Riteish Deshmukh releases the teaser of his directorial debut Ved

Actor Riteish Deshmukh will once again share the screen with wife Genelia in his directorial debut Marathi film Ved.

VedA still from Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's Marathi film Ved.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Thursday released the teaser of his directorial, Ved. The film brings back actor Riteish and wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh, on the big screen once again. This is Riteish’s directorial debut.

Also Read |Vikram Gokhale’s daughter reacts to death news, shares update: ‘He is still critical and on life support, has not passed yet’

The teaser opens with visuals of Mumbai city and a distraught Riteish lying on the beach as waves wash over him. The actor wrote the caption in Marathi, which loosely translates into, “I am starting a new journey.. my first step towards direction..  I am excited, scared and mad, hope you will like it, seeking your blessings and love.”

Check out the teaser of Ved –

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

 

The film introduced Genelia’s character as someone with a calm demeanor, holding out the umbrella for Riteish’s character as it pours. Genelia, who has a rich body of work in South India, captioned the teaser in Marathi, which loosely translates into, “I was interested so started acting in Hindi. Out of love made made films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. And now it is in Marathi because it is crazy.”

Some fans compared the film’s teaser to Telugu film Majili, with many of them asking if it’s the remake. One follower commented. “is that telugu majali movie remake”, while another one commented, “Ye bhi remake. remake of naga chaitanya and samantha starer #majili”.

For the unversed, Majili is 2019 Telugu film starring actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

This is not the first time that Riteish and Genelia have worked together in a film. They have been part of movies such as Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Tujhe Meri Kasam and upcoming film Mister Mummy.

Interestingly, this is for the first time that both of the are working together in two films back to back. While Ved is a romantic story, Mister Mummy talks about a condition where the husband also conceives along with his wife. Ved is scheduled to release on December 30.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 05:23:25 pm
Next Story

Huma Qureshi on her character in Monica O My Darling: ‘She is James Bond in a red dress’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Darsheel Safary, Taare Zameen Par
Meet Darsheel Safary: Taare Zameen Par’s child actor is now all grown up
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X
close