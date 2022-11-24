Riteish Deshmukh releases the teaser of his directorial debut Ved

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Thursday released the teaser of his directorial, Ved. The film brings back actor Riteish and wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh, on the big screen once again. This is Riteish’s directorial debut.

The teaser opens with visuals of Mumbai city and a distraught Riteish lying on the beach as waves wash over him. The actor wrote the caption in Marathi, which loosely translates into, “I am starting a new journey.. my first step towards direction.. I am excited, scared and mad, hope you will like it, seeking your blessings and love.”

Check out the teaser of Ved –

The film introduced Genelia’s character as someone with a calm demeanor, holding out the umbrella for Riteish’s character as it pours. Genelia, who has a rich body of work in South India, captioned the teaser in Marathi, which loosely translates into, “I was interested so started acting in Hindi. Out of love made made films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. And now it is in Marathi because it is crazy.”

Some fans compared the film’s teaser to Telugu film Majili, with many of them asking if it’s the remake. One follower commented. “is that telugu majali movie remake”, while another one commented, “Ye bhi remake. remake of naga chaitanya and samantha starer #majili”.

For the unversed, Majili is 2019 Telugu film starring actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

This is not the first time that Riteish and Genelia have worked together in a film. They have been part of movies such as Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Tujhe Meri Kasam and upcoming film Mister Mummy.

Interestingly, this is for the first time that both of the are working together in two films back to back. While Ved is a romantic story, Mister Mummy talks about a condition where the husband also conceives along with his wife. Ved is scheduled to release on December 30.