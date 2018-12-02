Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia back together on screen after four years

Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh have reunited on the big screen after four years for a Holi song “Dhuvun taak” for Riteish’s upcoming Marathi movie Mauli.

Riteish on Sunday treated his fans to a video of the song which features his wife Genelia. He also complimented her saying her magic on screen remains the same.

“New song out. ‘Dhuvun taak’ – Working with Baiko (wife) Genelia after 4 years. First film to now – her magic on screen remains the same,” he tweeted.

Four years ago, Genelia also made a similar cameo in festive track in Riteish’s debut Marathi film Lai Bhaari.

New Song Out : #DhuvunTaak – Working with Baiko @geneliad after 4 years. First film to now – her magic on screen remains the same. @AjayAtulOnline cha Dhin-Gaana

Choreographed by @csgonsalves उधळा प्रेमाचे रंग माऊलीच्या संग!

“ धुवून टाक “ Out Now!https://t.co/Y2ymuNX4uT — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 2, 2018

The couple, who was seen together in movies like Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Tujhe Meri Kasam and Masti, got married in 2012 and have two sons named Riaan and Rahyl.

Mauli, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, written by Kshitij Patwardhan and produced by Genelia is scheduled to release on December 21.