Riteish Deshmukh confirms Ved is inspired by Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya’s Majili

Actor Riteish Deshmukh’s upcoming film Ved is his maiden attempt at directing a Marathi film. When Riteish released the film’s teaser in November, he was showered with love and encouragement. However, there were also comments on social media about Ved looking a lot like 2019 Telugu film Majili.

Shiva Nirvana directorial Majili stars Naga Chaitanya and his then wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Certain visuals from Ved’s teaser had prompted netizens to point out the similarities between the two films, although there was no official conversation around Ved being a remake of Majili.

Now, Riteish Deshmukh has confirmed that Ved is “inspired from Majili”. Speaking at the trailer launch of Ved, the actor-filmmaker answered a question about the similarities in the two films and said, “It is inspired from Majili but it is very important to know how to adapt it to Marathi culture. We have spent a lot of time to figure that out.”

Riteish further said that people who have liked Majili will also enjoy Ved. “People who have loved Majili will definitely find something new in this film and we would like you to come and watch this too,” he said.

Ved also stars Riteish Deshmukh’s wife Genelia Deshmukh and Ashok Saraf. The film will release in theatres on December 30.