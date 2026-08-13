‘We will make you vacate Karnataka’: Rishika Singh slams Yash’s Toxic over portrayal of women

Kannada actor Rishika Singh has criticised the trailer of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic, questioning its portrayal of women and the intimate scenes featuring the actor. Her comments have sparked a debate on social media, with some users supporting her concerns while others have criticised her for objecting to scenes from a fictional film featuring consenting adult actors.

In a video shared on social media, Rishika said she was disappointed by the imagery in the Toxic trailer. Addressing Yash directly, she questioned his decision to be part of scenes she felt did not show women respectfully. She also pointed out that Yash is a husband and father.

“I want Kannada cinema to grow and reach an international audience. I am happy that a big film like Toxic is being made in Kannada and that a Bollywood actress is also part of it. But I did not like the way women have been portrayed in the trailer,” she said.

Rishika also questioned whether the film was placing too much emphasis on male ego while failing to give its female characters a similar presence.

Rishika Singh questions portrayal of women in Toxic

Rishika Singh pointed out that Toxic features several prominent female actors and questioned whether the women in the trailer had been presented in a flattering manner.

“There are five female actors in the film. Has even one of them been shown beautifully or in a complimentary manner?” she questioned.

She also referred to a dialogue in the trailer in which a woman is asked about her “rate”. Rishika questioned the inclusion of the line and specifically mentioned Kiara Advani, who plays Nadia in the film.

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“Why was Kiara Advani brought from Bollywood to be portrayed in such a manner?” she asked.

Rishika also urged Yash’s fans to consider how they might react if a similar remark were made about their wives working in another film industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RISHEEKAA SSINGH (@risheekaassingh)

She said her criticism was directed at the portrayal in the film rather than at director Geetu Mohandas, whom she said had her own creative vision and may not understand “our” culture in the same way.

However, Rishika questioned why Yash, being from Karnataka, had agreed to the portrayal.

She also addressed Yash directly and said that men should have dignity and women should be treated with respect.

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‘We will make you vacate Karnataka’

Rishika Singh’s comments became more controversial towards the end of the video when she warned that a lack of respect towards women could lead to people being asked to leave Karnataka.

“If women are not respected, we will make you vacate Karnataka,” she said.

She ended the video by declaring, “I am Toxic.”

The comments have since triggered a heated discussion online. While some users agreed with Rishika’s concerns about the portrayal of women and intimacy in mainstream cinema, others criticised her for objecting to scenes from a fictional film involving consenting adult actors.

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Some social media users also pointed out that the female actors associated with Toxic have spoken positively about their experience working with Yash and the film’s team.

Others dug up old clips and photographs from Rishika Singh’s own career and questioned her criticism of the film’s intimate imagery.

A section of users, however, defended Rishika for expressing her opinion as a viewer and fellow artiste.

Kiara Advani defends Toxic’s female characters

Kiara Advani, who plays Nadia in Toxic, had earlier dismissed assumptions that the film sidelines its female characters. According to the actor, each woman in the ensemble has a distinct role and personality.

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“Every woman brought her own energy and individuality to the film. I think audiences will enjoy seeing such distinct female characters share the same cinematic universe,” she told Femina.

Yash’s Toxic set for August 26 release

The controversy comes as Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups continues to generate buzz following the release of its trailer. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic marks Yash’s return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. The film has been mounted as a large-scale action drama and has drawn attention for its stylised visuals, action sequences and dark tone.

Toxic is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.

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Who is Rishika Singh?

Rishika Singh, the daughter of veteran Kannada filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu, has acted in films like Kalla Malla Sulla, Benki Birugali, Kanthirava and Thuntaru. She was also a contestant on the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada.