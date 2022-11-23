Rishab Shetty’s Kantara gets OTT release date

One of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Kannada film Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The movie, which continues to mint money at the box office, will begin streaming from November 24.

Kantara revolves around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. In a conflict where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces, a rebel Shiva defends his village and nature. The film, which hit theatres on September 30, has already crossed the Rs 400 crore mark globally.

Talking about Kantara’s release on Amazon Prime Video, Rishab Shetty, who is also the director of the film, said in a statement, “Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labor of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide. It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavor will keep viewers intrigued until the very end.”

After its successful release in Kannada, Kantara was later dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, resulting in its popularity across the country. The film is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films said, “At Hombale Films, we are always looking at telling engaging tales in an extraordinary yet relatable manner. Kantara is yet another film by us that has touched hearts of audiences from varied regions and backgrounds. Rishab and the entire cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to create this beautiful film and we are delighted to take it to audiences across the globe through the exclusive launch on Prime Video.”

Besides Rishab Shetty, Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G and Achyuth Kumar.