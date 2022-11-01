Rishab Shetty’s Kantara finds a fan in Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: ‘Film shows Malenadu’s greatness in a beautiful way’

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is the latest celebrity fan of Rishab Shetty’s Kannada movie Kantara, which is based on Karnataka’s rooted folklore and old tales of land and gods.

The movie was screened for Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Bangalore ashram of Art of Living. Later, Rishab shared a video from the event and a news byte of Ravi Shankar heaping praise on the film. The spiritual guru said in Kannada, “This film’s success brings such pride to Karnataka. The acting and storytelling were very enjoyable. It shows Malenadu’s greatness in a beautiful way.”

We thank Guruji @SriSri for the screening of #Kantara. It was our privilege to screen the movie at the @BangaloreAshram. We wish to be rooted in our culture & promise to carry it forward always.@shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @gowda_sapthami @AJANEESHB @actorkishore pic.twitter.com/wwsUQ7R0D0 — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) November 1, 2022

Rishab Shetty posted the video on his handle and thanked ‘Guruji’ for his support and love. “We thank Guruji @SriSri for the screening of #Kantara. It was our privilege to screen the movie at the @BangaloreAshram. We wish to be rooted in our culture & promise to carry it forward always,” read Rishab’s post.

Kantara emerged as a surprise box office success. It stars Rishab Shetty in the lead, who has also written and helmed it.