Rishab Shetty’s Kantara sprints ahead of KGF 2 to become highest rated Indian film on IMDb

It appears we are witnessing the glorious days of Kannada cinema. The film industry, which was receiving the least attention among the Southern cinema powerhouses, has started to make the headlines frequently. After the KGF storm, the next most happening thing in Kannada cinema is Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, which is turning out to be a sleeper hit. Now, the film has achieved another major feat. It has become the highest-rated film on IMDb surpassing KGF Chapter 2.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara is currently holding a rating of 9.4 on IMDb, which is the highest for an Indian film. It is followed by KGF Chapter 2 (8.4) and SS Rajamouli’s RRR (8). The film, which was released on September 30 alongside Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, has slowly become popular among the audience thanks to word-of-mouth reviews. It has also raked in glorious recommendations from critics.

A screenshot of the IMDB page

Manoj Kumar of Indian Express gave four stars to the film, and wrote, “The culture of Bhootaradhane adds a powerful dose of mystery and thrill and enhances the way we experience the story of Kantara.”

Kantara (Mystical Forest), directed and starring Rishab Shetty, deals with the issues of land and ownership. It also deals with the folklore of Karnataka. The film is getting lauded for its visual brilliance and the climax.

With good reception from the audience, the makers of the film are increasing the number of screens across the country. Kantara has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Karnataka earning about Rs 60 crore in the state. The film is also released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Trade analysts predict that the film might touch the Rs 100 crore mark if the film continues its current momentum.