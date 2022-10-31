scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Rishab Shetty says Kantara shouldn’t be remade in Hindi: ‘To play such characters you have to believe…’

Kantara's Hindi dubbed version released on October 14 and has since found immense love at the box office.

kantaraRishab Shetty stars in Kantara, which he has also written and directed. (Photo: Hombale Films/Instagram)

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, riding high on the success of his latest Kantara, does not want to cash in on the remake trend. Rishab says since his Kannada film has already been dubbed in Hindi, there is no chance of a Hindi remake — and he isn’t even interested in one.

Released in Hindi on October 14, Kantara has clocked in approximately Rs 40 crore in two weeks and is looking at a stronger third week which would take its lifetime collection beyond Rs 50 crore.

When asked if the film had been made in Hindi, which actor would suit the part, Rishab told Times of India, “To play such characters you have to believe in the roots and culture.” He added that while there are many big stars in Bollywood, he is “not interested in remakes.”

Kantara, which has now emerged as the second biggest Kannada film after KGF: 2, was not looking at a wide pan-India release earlier, Rishab Shetty revealed.

Also Read |Kantara box office: Rishab Shetty film outperforms Ponniyin Selvan 1 in Hindi belt, scores big in Tamil and Telugu states

The actor–who has also written and directed the thriller–said it was a decision the team arrived at a later stage as their priority was to make a film about “our soil, tradition and culture in coastal Karnataka” that regions outside of the state aren’t aware of.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflationPremium
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation
Anand Rathi: ‘Less regulation and more trust in people will push In...Premium
Anand Rathi: ‘Less regulation and more trust in people will push In...

Also starring Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar, Kantara is produced by Hombale Films, the production house of KGF films. The film has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 09:02:17 am
Next Story

Gujarat bridge collapse death toll rises to 132, 93 injured being treated

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

janhvi sara ananya
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor dress to scare: Inside pics from star-studded Halloween bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement