Rishab Shetty says Kantara shouldn’t be remade in Hindi: ‘To play such characters you have to believe…’

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, riding high on the success of his latest Kantara, does not want to cash in on the remake trend. Rishab says since his Kannada film has already been dubbed in Hindi, there is no chance of a Hindi remake — and he isn’t even interested in one.

Released in Hindi on October 14, Kantara has clocked in approximately Rs 40 crore in two weeks and is looking at a stronger third week which would take its lifetime collection beyond Rs 50 crore.

When asked if the film had been made in Hindi, which actor would suit the part, Rishab told Times of India, “To play such characters you have to believe in the roots and culture.” He added that while there are many big stars in Bollywood, he is “not interested in remakes.”

Kantara, which has now emerged as the second biggest Kannada film after KGF: 2, was not looking at a wide pan-India release earlier, Rishab Shetty revealed.

The actor–who has also written and directed the thriller–said it was a decision the team arrived at a later stage as their priority was to make a film about “our soil, tradition and culture in coastal Karnataka” that regions outside of the state aren’t aware of.

Also starring Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar, Kantara is produced by Hombale Films, the production house of KGF films. The film has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.