Rishab Shetty says he wants to work only in Kannada films: ‘It’s my karma bhoomi’

Kantara’s box office collection has zoomed past Rs 400 crore mark, and the film’s actor-director Rishab Shetty has become a nationwide sensation. The actor was recently part of a panel at the Times Now Summit 2022, where he was asked whether he was open to acting in Hindi movies. Rishab, however, said that he would like to do only Kannada films as it is his ‘karma bhoomi’.

He said, “I would want to do Kannada films because they were the one that gave me the platform for being an actor, director, and writer. The reason for the success of Kantara is the Kannada industry and the people there. I am here because of them. So, I want to make only Kannada films. But if it gets the reach, it can be dubbed and released in Hindi and other languages. Languages are not a barrier anymore. I come from this place (Karnataka). It’s my ‘karma bhoomi’.”

Anupam Kher, who was also a part of this panel, quickly asked if he would work with someone who is not from the Kannada industry and Rishab said, “Definitely sir. You can do anything sir. I am your big fan.” Anupam then lauded Rishab for his decision, “I am very proud of your thought process. Wonderful.”

Rishab was also asked about the difficulties he faced while shooting Kantara, and the filmmaker said, “While making it, we didn’t really thing about the challenges, but when people ask me now, I just think about the hurdles faced. The film was made in a span of one year. We started shooting last September (2021) and it was out this September 30. We shot for about 96 days of which we worked for 18 hours for almost 55 days. We shot all night.” Rishab also revealed that a lot of crew members kept leaving the film as they were shooting in the forest and after every schedule, a few people would leave the project.

When asked about the possibility of Kantara 2, Rishab Shetty chose not to divulge any information. He said, “Work with Kantara is itself is not over. So, I don’t want to think about Kantara 2 while the first part work is still pending.”