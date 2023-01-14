Rishab Shetty ‘overwhelmed, awestruck’ by Kamal Haasan’s appreciation for Kantara: ‘Should have written the very night I saw it’

Rishab Shetty has been on cloud nine after Kantara. The actor-director recently received a letter of appreciation from one of his idols Kamal Hassan, and Shetty said that this left him “overwhelmed and awestruck.”

In the letter, Kamal said he couldn’t immediately appreciate the film because ‘a film like Kantara stays in your mind and blossoms’. The Vikram actor also added that he couldn’t have said things in detail had he spoken of it the very night he saw the film.

The letter further reads, “I am a godless man, yet I understand the need for one in most. I truly believe compassion is lacking in the gods depicted in most of our mythologies. We of the Dravidian stock are a matriarchal society. That is seen in the last scene of your film where the god behaves like a mother rather than the testosterone father that he started as.”

Kamal went on to further compare Kantara to M. T. Vasudevan Nair’s Malayalam classic Nirmalayam (1973). He also said how Rishab is hailing from a rich lineage of such films. Rishab sharing the letter, wrote, “It means a lot to receive such a lovely message from Legend of Indian Cinema. Too overwhelmed and awestruck to see this surprise gift from Kamal sir. Thanks a ton for this precious gift sir (sic).”

It means a lot to receive such a lovely message from Legend of Indian Cinema. Too overwhelmed and awestruck to see this surprise gift from Kamal sir.🙏

Thanks a ton for this precious gift sir ❤️ @ikamalhaasan ❤️ @KantaraFilm @hombalefilms #Kantara #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/D21oxUroK5 — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) January 13, 2023

However, the letter didn’t go down well with many on Twitter, who criticised Kamal Haasan for claiming to be belonging to Dravidian stock and appropriating Kantara film into the Dravidian fold. A user wrote, “Appreciation letter or appropriation letter? Would he have written this if the film hadn’t appealed to the masses? Rishab, as a Kannadiga, must not fall into this trap. This letter hints at soft appropriation of Karnataka into their Periyarist Dravidianism. We are different! (sic).”

Kantara, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, is about a tribal village, which is guarded by a deity named Panjurli. The story is about how the villagers and the land are protected by the deity for generations. The climax and the subtext of the film have received acclaim from people across the country.