scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Rishab Shetty on success of Kantara: ‘Divine spirit attached to the film made it a hit’

Kannada film Kantara is inching towards the Rs 100 crore-mark and has started to gain momentum in other states like Tamil Nadu as well.

A still from KantaraA still from Kantara

Kantara has gradually turned into one of the biggest hits of 2022. The film, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. The main reason behind the success of the film is good word-of-mouth and positive reviews. Incidentally, the film wasn’t originally promoted much outside the state of Karnataka, but on Friday, it was released in the north after word travelled about how good it is. Rishab Shetty spoke about it in an interview with India Today, and said that the ‘divine’ energy attached to the film is the reason behind the success.

He was quoted as saying, “The divine spirit and energy attached to the film has made it a blockbuster today. Also, the people of Karnataka who have promoted the film to their friends and the pride they feel is the reason behind the success of Kantara.”

Initially, the makers released the film only in Karnataka, and it only had a limited release in other states. However, the film garnered attention from across the country, and was eventually released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film has also become the top-rated Indian movie on IMDb, pushing KGF: Chapter 2 to the second position.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...Premium
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest filmPremium
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest film
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow
ALSO READ |Rishab Shetty’s Kantara sprints ahead of KGF 2 to become highest rated Indian film on IMDb

Manoj Kumar of Indian Express gave four stars to the film, and wrote, “The culture of Bhootaradhane adds a powerful dose of mystery and thrill and enhances the way we experience the story of Kantara.”

Hombale Films of KGF fame has bankrolled Kantara, which also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. It has cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap, who is getting a lot of appreciation for the climax sequence. On the other hand, the film’s music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 01:00:39 pm
Next Story

French strike may presage a winter of discontent for Europe

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s London shoot diary
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement