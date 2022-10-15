Rishab Shetty on success of Kantara: ‘Divine spirit attached to the film made it a hit’

Kantara has gradually turned into one of the biggest hits of 2022. The film, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. The main reason behind the success of the film is good word-of-mouth and positive reviews. Incidentally, the film wasn’t originally promoted much outside the state of Karnataka, but on Friday, it was released in the north after word travelled about how good it is. Rishab Shetty spoke about it in an interview with India Today, and said that the ‘divine’ energy attached to the film is the reason behind the success.

He was quoted as saying, “The divine spirit and energy attached to the film has made it a blockbuster today. Also, the people of Karnataka who have promoted the film to their friends and the pride they feel is the reason behind the success of Kantara.”

Initially, the makers released the film only in Karnataka, and it only had a limited release in other states. However, the film garnered attention from across the country, and was eventually released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film has also become the top-rated Indian movie on IMDb, pushing KGF: Chapter 2 to the second position.

ALSO READ | Rishab Shetty’s Kantara sprints ahead of KGF 2 to become highest rated Indian film on IMDb

Manoj Kumar of Indian Express gave four stars to the film, and wrote, “The culture of Bhootaradhane adds a powerful dose of mystery and thrill and enhances the way we experience the story of Kantara.”

Hombale Films of KGF fame has bankrolled Kantara, which also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. It has cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap, who is getting a lot of appreciation for the climax sequence. On the other hand, the film’s music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.