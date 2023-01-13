Rishab Shetty on Kantara: ‘We didn’t do filmmaking, we sort of fought a war’

Rishab Shetty, the director and actor of the Kannada hit Kantara, has compared the making of the film to fighting a war. Rishabh revealed that the spot boys who came on one day didn’t come on the next day as they were scared to shoot in the forest.

In an interview with Mashable, Rishab said that the team of Kantara didn’t think about the challenges of shooting the movie else they would not have been able to make it. “We didn’t think about the challenges because there were so many that if we would have thought about them, we would have not been able to shoot.”

The actor-filmmaker added, “Now that we think about it, we didn’t do filmmaking, we sort of fought a war. We shot 60% of the film at night. We lit almost 500 m distance with huge lights mounted on rostrums. The spot boys who used to come for one schedule used to run away in the next schedule. They must be like, ‘First inside the forest at night, then all those insects, snakes and all.’ It didn’t bother me since I have been around the forests since childhood but these people were so scared. Bechaare.”

Kantara was one of the top-grossing movies of 2022, along with RRR, Ponniyin Selvan: I, and KGF: Chapter 2. The makers of the film might come out with Kantara 2 as they gave a cliffhanger ending to Kantara.

During the interview, Rishab Shetty was also asked about Rashmika Mandanna but he refused to comment on her. The two stars recently took digs at each other in interviews without taking names. Rashmika made her screen debut in 2016 with Kirik Party, which was written and directed by Rishab.