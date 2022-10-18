Rishab Shetty’s Kantara wins praise from Ram Gopal Varma: ‘Film industry people need to pay you tuition fees’

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been winning hearts ever since it first released in cinemas a few weeks ago. The Kannada film, which stars and has been helmed by Rishab, has minted over Rs 100 crore globally.

The movie, which released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Friday, and will hit screens in Malayalam this week, has now been praised by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

RGV took to his Twitter to shower praise at the movie and wrote, “The @Shetty_Rishab destroys the myth in film people that only mega budget films will pull people into theatres.. #Kantara will be a major lesson for decades to come.”

Varma further complimented Shetty and compared him to the demigod figure in Kantara and shared a post that read, “In the film industry now, @Shetty_Rishab is like a Shiva multiplied by Guliga Daiva and the villains are the 300 cr, 400 cr, 500 cr budget filmmakers who are being killed by a heart attack called #Kantara collections.”

“Thanks to the DEVIL called @shetty_rishab all big budget film makers will now suddenly keep waking up in the night from the nightmare collections of #Kantara, Like how Shiva keeps walking up to Guliga Daiva. All film industry people will need to pay you tuition fees,” Ram Gopal Varma concluded.

Apart from generating big numbers at the box office, the film has also managed to impress critics, with indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R writing, “Rishab, who has also written and directed this film, narrates this conflict of ignorance and misunderstanding in a colourful and visually engrossing manner. He bases this film on the folklore of Karnataka’s Tulu Nadu region. He infuses every frame with pure visceral energy by introducing us to the wild, vibrant and youthful vigour of the lifestyle of the people of that region.”