Here’s what Rishab Shetty has to say about Kantara 2

The trend now is to milk everything out of a hit film. Every blockbuster is scrutinized to see if a prequel or a sequel or a spin-off can be made from that universe. Unsurprisingly, Kantara is being put through a similar lens. The Kannada hit, which garnered audiences majorly through good word-of-mouth, has left fans wondering if there will be a second part to the film.

When asked about the same at the success meet of Kantara, Rishab Shetty said that he never had such plans while making the film, but he is not opposed to the idea. In a recent interview, the Kannada star further said that there are many subplots that could be explored for expanding the universe. He also revealed that a prequel to the story is also possible to turn the film into a franchise.

However, everything has to wait for a while as the actor-filmmaker has decided to go on a break for two months. He would resume his work after unwinding with his family. He has already started spending time with his family as a new picture on his Twitter feed shows him cuddling his daughter Raadhya.

Meanwhile, Kantara has become the third biggest grosser of Kannada film industry pushing Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona to the fourth place. The film has collected over Rs 170 crore at the box office, and it is only surpassed by KGF films.

Also starring Sapthami Gowda, Kishore and Achyuth Kumar, Kantara is produced by Hombale Films of KGF fame.