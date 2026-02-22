Rishab Shetty’s Jai Hanuman goes on floors; Hanu-Man star Teja Sajja attends film’s puja ceremony. See pics

The grand muhurat of the upcoming film Jai Hanuman took place in Hampi. The lead star Rishab Shetty attended the puja ceremony, along with the producers.

Feb 22, 2026
Rishab Shetty attends Jai Hanuman's puja ceremony.Rishab Shetty marks the beginning of Jai Hanuman with puja ceremony in Hampi.
Teja Sajja’s mythological Telugu film Hanu-Man created massive noise back in 2024. Made on a limited budget, the film became a huge commercial success and even won two National Film Awards (Best Film in AVGC and Best Stunt Choreography). Now, Hanu-Man’s official sequel, Jai Hanuman, is also in the making. With shooting to start in April 2026, this instalment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role as Lord Hanuman. The movie’s team has now released photos from Jai Hanuman’s grand muhurat, held on Sunday, February 22.

Along with Rishab Shetty, producers Bhushan Kumar (T-Series), Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, director Prasanth Varma, and Shiv Chanana of T-Series attended the puja ceremony. The muhurat of the upcoming epic Jai Hanuman was held at Anjanadri Betta in Hampi, Karnataka, believed to be the birthplace of Anjaneya (Hanuman), the son of Anjana Devi. Teja Sajja, who was a part of the 2024 film, also graced the auspicious occasion.

Jai Hanuman muhurat photos Rishab Shetty at Jai Hanuman’s grand muhurat. Jai Hanuman muhurat photos The pan-Indian Jai Hanuman is envisioned as a large-scale cinematic spectacle.

While the exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, the film is expected to hit the theatres later in 2026. The pan-Indian film is envisioned as a large-scale cinematic spectacle. Jai Hanuman is being mounted with expansive production values and advanced technology to do justice to the scale and reverence the story demands. Jai Hanuman is envisioned as a tribute to one of the most revered figures in Hindu mythology, celebrating faith, courage and strength in a way that resonates with audiences across the country.

Earlier, there were many reports suggesting that Teja was no longer a part of Jai Hanuman and the actor had walked out of the project due to limited screen time as well as creative differences with the PVCU. There were also speculations about Teja becoming picky about the roles he was choosing after the huge box office success of Hanu-Man. However, Teja Sajja later denied the rumours during an interview with Hindustan Times. The actor cleared the air and called the news false and emphasised that he has not backed out from Jai Hanuman or the PVCU.

Jai Hanuman is a sequel to Hanu-Man, which earned Rs 295.29 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, against a production budget of Rs 40 crore, but with a different narrative. The mythological spectacle has now officially gone on floors.

