Rishab Shetty’s Jai Hanuman goes on floors; Hanu-Man star Teja Sajja attends film’s puja ceremony. See pics

Teja Sajja’s mythological Telugu film Hanu-Man created massive noise back in 2024. Made on a limited budget, the film became a huge commercial success and even won two National Film Awards (Best Film in AVGC and Best Stunt Choreography). Now, Hanu-Man’s official sequel, Jai Hanuman, is also in the making. With shooting to start in April 2026, this instalment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role as Lord Hanuman. The movie’s team has now released photos from Jai Hanuman’s grand muhurat, held on Sunday, February 22.

Along with Rishab Shetty, producers Bhushan Kumar (T-Series), Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, director Prasanth Varma, and Shiv Chanana of T-Series attended the puja ceremony. The muhurat of the upcoming epic Jai Hanuman was held at Anjanadri Betta in Hampi, Karnataka, believed to be the birthplace of Anjaneya (Hanuman), the son of Anjana Devi. Teja Sajja, who was a part of the 2024 film, also graced the auspicious occasion.