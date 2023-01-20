scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Rishab Shetty, Hombale Films participate in Bhoota Kola after Kantara’s phenomenal success, watch video

At one point during the celebration, the Bhoota Kola performer even re-created a moment from the climax scene in Kantara.

As a token of gratitude, the makers of Kantara participated in the Bhoota Kola event recently. Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, his family and Vijay Kirgandur, founder of Hombale Films, were in attendance. The video shared by the production house shows the crew participating in the festivities and honouring the performer in Bhoota Kola, which means spirit worship.

At one point during the celebration, the Bhoota Kola performer even re-creates a moment from the climax scene in Kantara. The performer embraces Rishab, Vijay and seemingly other members of the crew in a compassionate way.

Bhoota Kola tradition was at the heart of Kantara. The visual element that the tradition managed to add to the narrative was rather the most important reason for the film to reach every corner of the country. The film had a very quiet release in Karnataka last September. However, the good word of mouth spread like wildfire across the country and it was embraced by all sections of the audience irrespective of their political and religious beliefs.

By official estimates, Kantara earned Rs 400 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. It was the most profitable film to have been made in India last year considering the cost-to-income ratio. The movie approximately cost just Rs 15 crore for its producers.

Kantara even won high praise from movie legend Kamal Haasan. In a special gesture, Kamal wrote a letter to Rishab, explaining how much he enjoyed watching Kantara. Superstar Rajinikanth was also a fan of Kantara. He invited Rishab to his house and presented him a gold chain as a token of his appreciation.

Will there be a sequel to Kantara? For now, Hombale Films is open to that idea.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 14:36 IST
