Rishab Shetty confirms Kantara 2 will be a prequel: ‘What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year’

Homabale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur had earlier said that Kantara 2 will be a prequel to the first part. Now, the film’s actor-director Rishab Shetty has confirmed the same. As Kantara touched the milestone of 100 days in theatres in January, Rishab and the makers came together for a celebration. At the event, Rishab said that the upcoming film will be a prequel to Kantara.

Rishab said, “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara. With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara.”

He added, “What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film.”

Rishab Shetty is currently in the process of scripting Kantara 2, and unlike the first part which was made on a modest budget of Rs 16 crore, the prequel will be a lavish film. It would be part of Hombale Films’ ambitious plan for the next five years. The production house will be spending Rs 3000 crore for making films in the coming years.

Vijay Kiragandur, meanwhile, said, “Kantara introduced the audience to a new cinema altogether and we would love to sustain and in fact boost the rage that the film has created among the audience on the screens by announcing the sequel, as the film has now completed its 100 days. Rishab and our team have been working on the story rigorously as the film has many more things to tell to the audience while opening the back story of Kantara and we can just guarantee that the prequel of Kantara is going to be more massive and grand than before.”

Kantara, which also stars Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty, earned over Rs 450 crore at the box office. Kantara 2 will be released next year.