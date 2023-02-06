scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Rishab Shetty confirms Kantara 2 will be a prequel: ‘What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year’

Rishab Shetty is currently in the process of scripting Kantara 2, and unlike the first part which was made on a modest budget of Rs 16 crore, the prequel will be a lavish film.

KantaraKantara team celebrates 100 days of the film
Listen to this article
Rishab Shetty confirms Kantara 2 will be a prequel: ‘What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Homabale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur had earlier said that Kantara 2 will be a prequel to the first part. Now, the film’s actor-director Rishab Shetty has confirmed the same. As Kantara touched the milestone of 100 days in theatres in January, Rishab and the makers came together for a celebration. At the event, Rishab said that the upcoming film will be a prequel to Kantara.

Rishab said, “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara. With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara.”

ALSO READ |Rishab Shetty begins scripting Kantara prequel for June start date, as Hombale Films pledges Rs 3000 crore spend over next five years

He added, “What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film.”

Rishab Shetty is currently in the process of scripting Kantara 2, and unlike the first part which was made on a modest budget of Rs 16 crore, the prequel will be a lavish film. It would be part of Hombale Films’ ambitious plan for the next five years. The production house will be spending Rs 3000 crore for making films in the coming years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...

Vijay Kiragandur, meanwhile, said, “Kantara introduced the audience to a new cinema altogether and we would love to sustain and in fact boost the rage that the film has created among the audience on the screens by announcing the sequel, as the film has now completed its 100 days. Rishab and our team have been working on the story rigorously as the film has many more things to tell to the audience while opening the back story of Kantara and we can just guarantee that the prequel of Kantara is going to be more massive and grand than before.”

Kantara, which also stars Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty, earned over Rs 450 crore at the box office. Kantara 2 will be released next year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 21:33 IST
Next Story

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s sangeet begins, venue lights up with loud music being played. Watch video

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Masaba Gupta
Masaba Gupta shares inside pictures from her wedding bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close