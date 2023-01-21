Rishab Shetty begins scripting Kantara prequel for June start date, as Hombale Films pledges Rs 3000 crore spend over next five years

Actor-director Rishab Shetty is working on expanding the Kantara universe. However, the sequel is not going to be about the aftermath of Shiva’s disappearance at the end of the first part, but will instead deal with events of the past. Speaking to Deadline, Hombale Films’ Vijay Kiragandur confirmed that Rishab Shetty is scripting Kantara 2, which will be a prequel.

“Rishab is writing the story now and has gone to the forests of coastal Karnataka with his writing associates for two months to conduct research for the film,” Vijay Kiragandur said. He further revealed that the film will go on floors in June as Rishab wants to shoot during the monsoon. Kantara 2 will be a pan-Indian film. The first movie became a word-of-mouth sensation, and finished with more than Rs 400 crore at the box office.

Unlike the first film, which was made on a modest budget, Vijay revealed that no expense will be spared in producing the ambitious follow-up. Hombale Films is planning to spend over Rs 3000 crore, over the next five years. Vijay said, “Kantara was so successful that whatever we do next has to be big, as expectations are high. We’ll add a few names to the cast but we want to keep it authentic and similar in style and substance to the first film.”

Kantara, which was made on a budget of Rs 16 core, went on to earn more than Rs 400 crore from across the world. The film tells the story of a land acquisition problem in a tribal village that struck a chord across the nation. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the film also had Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Promad Shetty, and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles.