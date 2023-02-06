Ravi Kishan pens emotional tribute after his elder brother passes away: ‘His sudden departure shocked us all’

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan’s brother Ramkishan Shukla passed away after suffering cardiac arrest. The actor took took to Twitter and announced the news and also shared photos from the funeral. He wrote in Hindi which translated to, “My elder brother Mr. Ramkishan Shukla ji has passed away at 12 noon in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital due to sudden cardiac arrest. It is a request to Mahadev to give place in his holy feet Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”

He had earlier shared photos from the funeral and had written,”Ramkishan Bhaiya was really the Ram of our house, his calm smiling face was not deceit, his sudden departure shocked us all, I read alone today, all of you please pray for the peace of his virtuous soul Om Shanti Shanti.

Several Bhojpuri celebrities such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh, Vinay Anand and others also expressed condolences to the family.