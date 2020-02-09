Raveena Tandon to star in KGF 2

Raveena Tandon has joined the cast of Prashant Neel directorial, KGF 2. (Photo: Taran Adarsh/Twitter) Raveena Tandon has joined the cast of Prashant Neel directorial, KGF 2. (Photo: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

Following the success of KGF 1, Raveena Tandon has now joined the cast of the much anticipated sequel of the two-part epic gangster drama. Sandalwood actor Yash, who rose to fame among Indian audiences after KGF, will be reprising his role as Rocky.

The news was announced by trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, on his official Twitter account. “IT’S OFFICIAL… #RaveenaTandon joins the cast of #KGFChapter2… Stars #Yash, #SanjayDutt and #SrinidhiShetty… Directed by Prashanth Neel,” the caption read.

Directed by Prashant Neel, the KGF films chronicle the rise and fall of a roadside kid, who goes on to become a gangster and rules over the gold mines of Kolar in the 1980s. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play the main antagonist, Adheera. The film marks his debut into the South Indian film industry.

While talking about his character at an event, Sanjay Dutt compared Adheera to the Avengers’ villain, Thanos. He said, “The character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him. In KGF’s first chapter, Adheera comes only in the end, but in the second chapter, he has a very strong presence and getup. This is the character I was looking for, and it has come to me.”

