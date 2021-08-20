Ratnan Prapancha trailer promises a fun road movie, impresses Dulquer Salmaan, Sudeep and Rakshit Shetty

Dulquer Salmaan on Friday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Kannada film Ratnan Prapancha, which means Ratna’s world. The film is written and directed by Rohith Padaki of Dayavittu Gamanisi (2017) fame.

The trailer promises a fun road movie with a convoluted plot. The search for the hero begins in the urban streets of Bengaluru, and later it takes him to picturesque Kashmir and then to the drylands of north India. The trailer hardly reveals details of the plot of the film or what the hero is going after. It has been cut with the sole intention to give the audience a glimpse of all the colourful characters, staring from a discontent hero, who is stuck in a 9-to-5 job, his potty mouth mother and his girl crush, who seems no stranger to using a few expletives, if push comes to shove.

The trailer of Ratnan Prapancha has impressed top stars of the Kannada film industry too. “Wow wow wow! I have thousands of reasons to watch this film. Amazing star cast. Umashree ma’am has stolen my heart already. Rohith Padaki is one film maker I have admired since his short film days and looks like he has rocked this one (sic),” wrote Rakshit Shetty.

“Looks suppa cute in the role . Rohitpadaki seems to have cracked a stunner … cheers (sic),” tweeted Sudeep.

Ratnan Prapancha stars Dhananjaya, Reba John, Umashree, Shruthi, Pramod, Anu Prabhakar, Ravi Shankar, Vainidhi, Achyuth Kumar, Rajesh Nataranga. The film is bankrolled by Karthik and Yogi G Raj for KRG Studios banner. It is presented by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.