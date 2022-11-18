Ratna Pathak Shah to make Gujarati debut with Kutch Express

Seasoned actor Ratna Pathak Shah will feature in an upcoming Gujarati movie titled Kutch Express, the makers announced on Friday. The film, directed by Viral Shah, will mark the veteran actors first lead role in Gujarati cinema. It also features Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary and Dharmendra Gohil in pivotal role.

Shah said she wanted to a Gujarati film for a long time and loved the script of Kutch Express. “I’ve been looking forward to doing a Gujarati film for a long time, but couldn’t find anything really interesting. Then came this film with a good script & a good team & to be shot in Kutch so this was irresistible,” the actor said in a statement.

“It also happened to be a film that had a point to make & was not sentimental or regressive. An unusual opportunity,” she added.

Some of Shah’s prominent roles include TV show Sarabhai VS Sarabhai and movies Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Golmaal 3, family drama Kapoor & Sons and Khoobsurat. Her last big screen appearance was in Ranveer Singh-led Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Kutch Express is scheduled to be released theatrically on January 6, 2023. The film is produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh Gohil. It is presented by Soul Sutra.