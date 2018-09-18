Rashmika Mandanna on rumours about break up with Rakshit Shetty: Sorry I was silent for so long

Rashmika Mandanna in a small note quashed rumours that she will never work in Kannada films. Rashmika Mandanna in a small note quashed rumours that she will never work in Kannada films.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been making headlines for both good and bad reasons. The actor has been welcomed with open arms by Telugu filmmakers and audience. And she has also become subject of intense trolling back home in Karnataka for allegedly breaking up with her fiance, Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty.

After keeping quiet for a long time, Rashmika finally responded to all the rumors and requested others to respect her privacy. “Sorry I have been silent for so long…but I’ve been watching a lot of stories, articles, comments and trolls about me…it has been disturbing me on how I was being portrayed and everything blew out of proportion and yes i definitely don’t blame you guys for it…because that’s what you’d believe and I am not here to justify anything or anyone…just want to tell you guys that Rakshit, me or anyone in the industry should not go through this…And also need to add that just as how every coin has two sides, so does every story…Please let us who work in our industry, work with a little peace of mind. That’s my two cents (sic),” Rashmika said in a statement posted on her Twitter account.

With all due respect!!🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hgn6t6o78j — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 17, 2018

Rashmika’s recent announcement that she has excused herself from the upcoming Kannada film Vrithra, has seemingly upset many fans in Karnataka. The actor, however, assured that working in other languages doesn’t mean she would quit acting in Kannada films. “…let me conclude by saying I will continue doing Kannada films, I am here to stay, be it any language, an industry, I’ll give it my best shot (sic).”

Her Geetha Govindam became one of the highest grossing Telugu films this year. She also has Devadas which is getting ready to hit the screens at the end of this month.

In Devadas, she has shared screen space with stars like Nagarjuna and Nani.

She is also doing another Telugu film Dear Comrade, which stars Vijay Devarakonda.

